Construction to begin on new giant anteater habitat at Tulsa Zoo

TULSA, Okla. — Construction is starting on a new giant anteater habitat at the Tulsa Zoo, which is set to open later this fall.

The Clayton and Gina Hughes Family Giant Anteater Habitat will mark the first time that the zoo has housed this species.

Sitting adjacent to the Rainforest Exhibit, the habitat will include indoor and outdoor spaces for the anteaters.

The habitat will also include a wading pool for the anteaters to bathe and cool off as well as a natural substrate for digging and foraging.

“As we approach the start of our centennial celebration in 2027, we are more excited than ever to continue building facilities that allow our expert animal care staff to provide the highest standard of care,” said Tulsa Zoo President and CEO Lindsay Hutchison. “This new habitat is designed to meet the complex physical and behavioral needs of giant anteaters while offering guests a unique opportunity to experience giant anteaters in a naturalistic setting.”

The habitat is made possible by the Clayton and Gina Hughes Family as well as proceeds from the 55th annual Oklahoma Central Credit Union ZooRun.

Tulsa Zoo said giant anteaters are classified as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List due to habitat degradation in Central and South America.

