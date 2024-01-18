Construction to begin again this year on I-44/Highway 75 interchange in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The next phase of construction at one of the busiest highway interchanges in Tulsa is set to get underway again later this year.

For more than a year, improvements to the Highway 75/I-44 interchange in west Tulsa north of Turkey Mountain have been at a standstill while the Oklahoma Department of Transportation prepares for the next phase of the project.

The base of what will be the flyover ramps that help drivers get from one highway to the other were finished in phase one, but since they don’t hold up anything right now, to the average person it looks like an odd public art project that some have called “traffic henge” because of its odd resemblance in places to Stonehenge in England.

“We will complete those flyover ramps in the next phase of this project, but we’re also going to do a lot more in the area to finish this work altogether,” ODOT Spokesman T.J. Gerlach said.

Gerlach said bidding will begin in the summer to find the contractor to carry out the work, and then work will begin once again by November of this year.

“These next phases will take years, likely it won’t wrap up until well into 2027,” Gerlach said.

The next phase doesn’t just include the completion of the flyover ramps. There are also going to be improvements to I-44 over the Arkansas River, a new pedestrian bridge that will allow people to travel under Highway 75 and reconnect west Tulsa neighborhoods currently divided by Highway 75, and the addition of other lanes to both Highway 75 and I-44.

“We are ready to move on it later this year,” Gerlach said. “There will be times when there will be lane closures, but we don’t expect the heavy impacts we saw when the bridge over I-44 needed replacing while we took care of I-44 itself at the same time.”

Gerlach said ODOT will try to alert drivers ahead of time of any traffic flow changes, but it will be dependent on how the contractor builds what they are hired to do.

Work on the next phases was not supposed to start until 2027, but the federal government offered up more funding in addition to the state receiving federal grants and other funding sources.