Congressman Josh Brecheen kicks off August town halls, makes stop in Wagoner

WAGONER, Okla. — Congressman Josh Brecheen started his Green Country Town Hall series of meetings on Monday, with one of his stops being in Wagoner.

“We put together weeks of work trying to get you the most accurate information so you can understand what’s about to happen relative to tax structure, what would happen if we hadn’t done it, and for those of you who have paid attention to the way I ran for congress, and my concerns for debt and deficit spending,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.

Brecheen went over the Big Beautiful Bill and spoke on how the bill could affect Oklahomans’ tax brackets and Medicaid.

“I followed this; I’ve been an active part in the One Big Beautiful Bill,” said Brecheen. “For people that have heard me talk about my concerns on debt and deficit spending, I wanted people to know the truth, I wanted people to know the math, I wanted people to know that I did everything I could to make sure that we had the best product while also making sure that we didn’t have the largest tax increase in history. That would have happened from January of 2026 had we not done the bill.”

He said this bill is the most paramount piece of legislation that will happen over the course of many years.

“I did not try to go in and try to create a narrative. We found accurate information — anyone can fact check. It’s important that constituents come out, take the handouts — as you all witnessed. The hand outs are very detailed, and we wanted to make sure people know they’re not being lied to,” said Brecheen.

Brecheen said the most important piece of the bill for Oklahomans to understand is the stopping of a possible tax increase.

“Well, you were going to have the largest tax increase in American history, the average taxpayer was going to have a 22% tax increase. Had we not done what we did with the On Big Beautiful Bill, that would have been implemented January 1, 2026,” said Brecheen. “We all knew that as members of Congress.”

Brecheen will have more town halls coming up this month. To see the full schedule, click here.