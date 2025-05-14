Computer glitch mistakenly cancels licenses for hundreds of marijuana businesses

It’s apparently been a chaotic day for hundreds, maybe THOUSANDS, of Oklahoma marijuana businesses.

Word spread fast on social media, and was later confirmed by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, that some kind of computer glitch in Thentia, the licensing portal for marijuana businesses, had canceled the licenses for a large number of them, so they weren’t sure if they should continue operating.

One caller told KRMG it was over a thousand licenses.

And the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority itself described it as thousands, plural, that were affected.

Based on comments on social media, it appears to have affected both growers and dispensaries.

OMMA says they’re working to fix the glitch and told the affected businesses they could continue to operate.