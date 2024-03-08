Community shares concerns about possible closure of Tulsa USPS Distribution, Processing Center

TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of people came out to express their frustrations and concerns that the U.S. Postal Service will shut down Tulsa’s distribution and processing center.

FOX23 attended the public hearing in a packed south Tulsa library where people reacted to the changes they said would slow down the mail across Green Country.

Some people came as far away as Blackwell, which is a three-hour drive, to hear what USPS had to say about these changes and address rumors.

The community was still very concerned about something being mailed in Tulsa to a Tulsa address, but needing to make a stop in Oklahoma City.

“I would like to say first it is still under review. We have not made any decisions yet. We do not plan to impact service, we do not plan to lay off any career employees. We are going to leave the Tulsa facility open. It will be repurposed if at the end of the review that is what is decided,” said Becky Hernandez, USPS strategic communications specialist.

FOX23 told you in February the changes would include mail first being sent to Oklahoma City for processing and then back to the Tulsa processing center.

The postal service held their public meeting at Hardesty Library to hear any feedback on the possible changes that will primarily affect the Tulsa processing center.

“I was listening to the people talking about the medication coming late, the checks going late. My mother is a senior citizen and she mailed something in December that just got there after February and we’re in March now. It’s not a good feeling, it’s just not a good feeling,” said Carmalita Reynolds, branch president of the mail handling union at the Tulsa processing and distribution center.

Debbie Cottrel, an employee at the processing and distribution center, shared her thoughts on the possible closure.

“They’re painting a rosy picture and we already have a rosy picture here. We don’t need our painting changed. They’re not being forthcoming, they aren’t telling you what they want you to know. They’re not even telling our union what they need to know. We just need to keep our jobs, our people in the Tulsa surrounding area and our mail in the Tulsa surrounding area. There’s no need for it to go to OKC,” Cottrel said.

USPS is still allowing the public to send in their thoughts about the 10-year plan until March 22 and then they will take all the concerns in for review before they make their final decision.

FOX23 is told the postal service isn’t sure of the true timeline on when Tulsans can expect the decision, but they assured that the community will be informed once a decision is made.

To fill out a survey and give your input, click here.

You can read over the full plan from USPS here.