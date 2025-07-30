Community gathers to pray for family of 15-year-old fatally shot at church festival

TULSA, Okla. — After a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in the stomach on Sunday, the community came together on Tuesday night for a mass for healing and peace at Saint Thomas Catholic Church.

Heavy hearts filled the sanctuary as Mass was led by the Catholic Diocese of Tulsa’s Bishop David Konderla. Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols was also in attendance and spoke to the community as part of the service.

The mass comes after the death of 15-year-old Alexander Puentes, a student at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School. Bishop Konderla eulogized Puentes.

The suspect in the shooting turned himself in on Monday night. Detectives identified him as a 15-year-old boy. He was arrested for first-degree murder and was taken to the Tulsa County Juvenile Center.