Community gathers for memorial vigil remembering Tulsans lost in Kansas crash

The Tulsa community gathered together on Saturday afternoon for a memorial vigil honoring those who lost their lives in a crash in Kansas.

Friends and family of Donald “DJ” Laster, Kyrin “Ace” Gilstrap, Jaimon Gilstrap, and Wayne Walls gathered at B.C. Franklin Park to hold a memorial vigil and support one another.

Two students who knew Kyrin said this memorial meant a lot to them.

“I’d say it’s kind of helping with closure for the most part for me because when I heard about it, even now, it’s still hard to believe,” shared Noah Bowman. “So coming to this and seeing all these people who also care about him is just good and nice.”

Bowman explained he used to play basketball with Kyrin, and they used to go to school together.

Xaiden Mahone, who has been friends with Kyrin since the second grade, said he was also in disbelief after he heard about the crash.

“I didn’t believe it because I saw everyone else posting it, but I texted him and I didn’t ever get a response, so then I knew something was wrong.”

Both of them said the number of people at the memorial showed how many people cared for their friend.

“I think it’s important for people to come and support because he meant a lot to a lot of people and I think that it helps his family to see how many other people supported him and knew him,” said Mahone.

Bowman agreed, saying, “I think it’s great to see that one person can bring a whole community together and it could be a church community, a basketball community or from school and it’s just nice and heartfelt to see that come together, seize people.”

A balloon release honoring Donald Laster’s was held on Sunday.

15-year-old Braden Walls was also in the car during the crash, but thankfully survived.

If you would like to help the Walls family pay for funeral expenses and hospital bills, you can find their GoFundMe here.