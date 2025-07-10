Coffeyville firefighter arrested for child sex crimes

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A firefighter of the Coffeyville Fire Department has been arrested for child sex crimes, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KBI, agents arrested Spencer Barnard, 25 of Baxter Springs, around 8:40 a.m. on July 9 after a traffic stop in Cherokee County. He was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

Barnard was booked into the Cherokee County Jail. No charges have been filed at this time.

Ben Brubaker, the City Manager of Coffeyville released a statement saying:

The City of Coffeyville was made aware this morning of the arrest of Coffeyville Fire Department employee Spencer Barnard by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. These allegations are deeply troubling and do not reflect the values, integrity, or expectations of the City or its employees.

Although Mr. Barnard had previously submitted notice of his intent to resign, the City has terminated his employment effective immediately.

The City is fully cooperating with the appropriate law enforcement agencies and will continue to monitor the investigation as it progresses.

We understand the seriousness of the charges and the concern this may cause within our community. The City of Coffeyville remains committed to transparency, accountability, and upholding the highest standards of professionalism and public trust.

In response to this incident, we are reviewing internal policies and procedures to ensure safeguards are in place across all departments. Our priority is and will continue to be the safety and trust of the community we serve.

KBI is asking anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Anonymous tips can be submitted online here.