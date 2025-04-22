Local

Coach accused of punching Tulsa student in face

By Steve Berg
A coach at Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School is being accused of punching an East Central High School student at a track meet last week.

So far, Tulsa Police haven’t given much information about the case.

But jail records show the coach, 41-year-old Gui Lowmack, was arrested and booked yesterday on complaints of Aggravated Assault and Assault and Battery on a Minor.

Tulsa Public Schools sent out a statement there was an “altercation” at the end of the Hornet Track Classic last Thursday.

The student’s parents claim that Lowmack struck her in the face, and there are reports it was caught on camera, but police have not released the recording.

