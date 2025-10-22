Clinic operations at OU Health Physicians South Memorial to end Nov. 13

The University of Oklahoma says clinic operations will end at the OU Health Physicians South Memorial location on Nov. 13.

The facility, located near East 101st Street and Memorial Drive, provides a range of services such as primary care, pediatric medicine and women’s health services, including obstetrics and gynecology.

OU said all operations at the South Memorial location will be moved to the OU Physicians Family Medicine Clinic.

The university shared a statement with FOX23:

“Clinic operations at the OU Physicians South Memorial location are expected to be moved on Nov. 13 to consolidate services. Care will continue at the OU Physicians Family Medicine Clinic at 111 S. St. Louis Avenue, and there will be no service interruptions.”

