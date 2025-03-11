Clinic offering mental, physical health care to open in north Tulsa

Family & Children’s Services and Morton Comprehensive Health Services have teamed up to open a new clinic near Apache and MLK Jr. Boulevard.

The clinic will offer mental health care and social services from FCS and physical health care from Morton.

“So much of what drives people’s levels of distress often relates to their physical health care and if you can get those things both in one place, you’re going to drive up the total quality of life.” Family & Children’s Services CEO Adam Andreassen told KRMG.

Andreassen said FCS will offer psychiatry, therapy, case management and other mental health services at the new clinic. Additionally, he said Morton will offer primary care for people to see a doctor, get lab work done and more.

“Morton is a leading health care provider in north Tulsa with its roots in the 1921 Race Massacre,” said Morton CEO, Susan Savage. “Expanding Morton’s partnership with FCS leverages the strengths of each organization to improve patient access to care.”

Both companies have operated in Tulsa for more than 100 years. FCS opened an east Tulsa location in 2024 and recently moved some administrative offices into the old AT&T building at 21st and Sheridan. Andreassen said FCS is considering client care at that building as well.

The new north Tulsa clinic is set to open in April 2025.