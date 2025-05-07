Clemency denied for Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of 1999 murder

OKLAHOMA CITY — Clemency was denied for Oklahoma death row inmate John Fitzgerald Hanson, also known as George John Hanson, who was convicted of the 1999 murder of 77-year-old Mary Bowles.

Hanson and an accomplice carjacked Bowles at a Tulsa mall before kidnapping her and taking to an isolated area near Owasso where Hanson shot and killed her.

Before killing Bowles, Hanson’s accomplice also shot and killed a bystander who witnessed the crime, Jerald Thurman.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Board of Pardons and Parole voted 3-2 against recommending clemency for Hanson. His execution date is scheduled for June 12.

Hanson was transferred to Oklahoma from a Louisiana federal prison after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi approved State Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s request to move him there for execution.

Below is a statement from Drummond following the clemency rejection:

“The families of Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman have waited more than a quarter-century to see justice carried out against this callous murderer,” Drummond said. “I appreciate the Pardon and Parole Board for rejecting clemency today. The Biden Administration protected this monster from justice for too long. Now is the time for him to atone for the pain and suffering he has wrought. Justice will be delivered when the death penalty is rightly served on June 12.”

Below is a statement from one of Hanson’s attorneys, Callie Heller, regarding the clemency rejection:

“Mr. Hanson’s case presents the kind of extreme disparity and unresolved legal questions that the clemency process is meant to address. A more culpable co-defendant is serving life, while Mr. Hanson—who was homeless, developmentally disabled, and never had a full and fair opportunity to present mitigating evidence—is now at risk of execution. As of today, three jurors have come forward with concerns about their death verdict after learning facts they never heard at trial. Mr. Hanson has expressed clear remorse and taken responsibility for his role in the crime. For all of these reasons, we believe the Board was wrong not to recommend clemency. We will leave no stone unturned as we fight to stop Mr. Hanson’s execution.”