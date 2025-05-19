Clark Howard’s Blitz Build adds three new homes in Tulsa

KRMG’s Consumer Warrior Clark Howard made his annual trip to Tulsa, teaming up with local volunteers and Green Country Habitat for Humanity to build homes, but he almost didn’t make it due to inclement weather.

After spending nearly 18 hours on planes and tarmacs Friday, Howard got to Tulsa right before the Blitz Build started Saturday, May 17, and he immediately got the volunteers fired up and ready to build houses. The build took place at 7th and Delaware and three house were built. Howard calls Tulsa his second home and appreciates the knowledge and craftmanship of Tulsa volunteers.

“Tulsa feels like another home to me. I love the energy in this town, (and) I love the atmosphere… People who come on a habitat build in Tulsa know what they are doing,” Howard told KRMG.

The “Tuesday Morning Miracle Workers” are a group of volunteers that show on Tuesdays to fix what other volunteers have done on Saturdays. However, the group was there on Saturday to do the job right the first time. Kent Powers, the group’s lead volunteer, said the organization has around 70 members total but around 30 show up for each event, and they help with Howard’s Blitz Build every year.

Powers said when he handed the keys to a new homeowner for the first time and saw the children running through the house to claim their own room was something that will always stick with him.

This project is part of the Green Country Habitat for Humanity’s North Tulsa Initiative to build 250 new and affordable homes in five years. Also known as Howard’s “Blitz Build” the event is an extraordinary collaboration between Green Country Habitat for Humanity and local volunteers

This event brings together volunteers, sponsors, and community members to impact affordable housing in Tulsa. Combining Clark’s dedication to financial literacy and Habitat’s mission to empower families through homeownership, each year the Blitz Build builds homes while creating lasting change with new opportunities for the people of North Tulsa.

For over 12 years, Howard has returned to Tulsa to build homes because of his love for the community. Clark told KRMG he loves being a part of this project because it helps families to be able to grab onto the American dream.

