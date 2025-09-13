Clark Howard celebrates 15 years with Green Country Habitat for Humanity’s “Blitz Build”

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country Habitat for Humanity dedicated four newly constructed Blitz Build homes in North Tulsa on Saturday.

This event marks the completion of months of work by sponsors, volunteers, homeowners, and Green Country Habitat for Humanity teams to provide affordable housing for more Tulsans, including local teachers.

KRMG Consumer Warrior Clark Howard was on hand as usual, but this time he was joined by Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson.

One of the new homeowners is a Tulsa Public Schools teacher, who is taking part in Green Country Habitat for Humanity’s “Education Begins with Home” program, which provides up to $50,000 in forgivable down payment assistance to eligible applicants.

“This program is creating a path forward that addresses two needs in Tulsa, affordable homeownership while attracting and retaining dedicated teachers,” said Cameron Walker, President and CEO of Green Country Habitat for Humanity. “By working with Tulsa Public Schools, we’re creating opportunities that will lead to positive generational change in schools and families.”

Clark tells KRMG he keeps coming back to Tulsa because he believes in the mission.

“This is the 3rd largest Habitat [for Humanity] affiliate in the United States because it is so well run. So if I’m going to take my money, as cheap as I am, and donate it to something, I’d better believe in it. And I believe in this!”

Clark says the program gives people who thought they’d never be able to afford their own home the chance to be homeowners.

“I was talking with one of the new homeowners, she is getting her MBA while she works full-time. This gave her an opportunity to buy a home even though, right now, she doesn’t make a lot of money. But, this is her chance to own her own home.”

This year’s Blitz Build is made possible by sponsors including ONEOK, ONE Gas, First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa, First Baptist Church of Tulsa, Clark Howard, and the Tuesday Morning Miracle Workers.