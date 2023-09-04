Claremore woman found dead in apparent homicide

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home Saturday night.

Claremore Police Chief Steve Cox said police were called to a home on South Moore Avenue to check on a woman who hadn’t contacted friends or family in a while.

Cox said, when police arrived at the home, officers found some signs of a disturbance and went inside and found 44-year-old Heather Michelle Baker dead.

Cox said they are investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.

Cox said there’s no threat to the public.

Police said they do have a person of interest in connection with Baker’s death but did not release the person’s name.

Anyone with information about Baker’s death is asked to contact the Claremore Police Department.