Claremore Veterans Center honors WWII Veterans on 80th anniversary of the end of World War II

On the day that marks 80 years since the end of World War II, local Veterans were given a special honor in Claremore.

The Claremore Veterans Center held a Wings of Honor Ceremony on Tuesday. Nine World War II Veterans from Green Country received awards and recognition for their service in front of family members and other Veterans who served at different times.

“It’s overwhelming. Every time I go to something like this or get something like this, it’s just overwhelming,” said U.S. Navy Third Class Quarterman John Cockrum.

September 2, 32025 marks the 80th anniversary of the formal end to WWII and at the Claremore Veterans Center, they paid tribute to the nine local Veterans who served across five military branches.

“We just went into service to do our duty and here, we get all these awards and everything,” said Cockrum. “Sometimes, you think ‘Did we really do all that?’”

“It kind of, as you can see, brings tears to eyes,” said WWII Veteran Bill Much, U.S Marine Corps, 1st Division.

Cockrum and Mauch, along with the other seven Veterans, received proclamations from the governor. Oklahoma State Senator for Claremore, Ally Seifred, presented the Veterans with them.

They were also given Ruptured Duck challenge coins, similar to the ruptured duck lapel pin Veterans are given when they’re honorably discharged from the military.

Governor Kevin Stitt also proclaimed September 2 as Ruptured Duck Day in Oklahoma as a way to recognize our state’s Veterans who helped secure a future of freedom for generations to come.

©2025 Cox Media Group