Local

Claremore Schools cancel classes due to supposed threat

By Ben Morgan

Claremore High School

By Ben Morgan

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Classes were canceled Tuesday for all sites due to a supposed threat to the school.

According to Claremore Public Schools, the Claremore Police Department is currently investigating a threat at a location near WRJH, CHS, and Roosa Elementary that could present hazardous conditions in the area.  While this matter is not school-related, it could impact our school and the neighborhood, CPS says.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling school at all sites,” according to the District.

CPS says that buses will run their regular routes to pick up children at their stops. Those children will be delivered to the Claremore Enrollment Center. They can be picked up at 101 W. 11th Street. Please have identification for the pickup procedures.

“Safety is our greatest priority, and the CPD needs more time to investigate this threat. We appreciate the support and guidance of local law enforcement to protect our students and staff as they navigate this difficult situation,” according to Claremore Public Schools.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!