Claremore community thanks first responders following last week's devastating tornado

CLAREMORE, Okla. — First responders received a big thank you for their work at the Robson Performing Arts Center in Claremore on Sunday following last week’s devastating tornado.

It’s been a week since the EF3 tornado tore through the City of Claremore.

A huge number of firefighters, paramedics, police officers, and deputies responded for search and rescue.

FOX23 attended the event held by Claremore First Baptist Church on Sunday and learned how the community took a pause from cleanup to show first responders their appreciation.

FOX23 spoke with Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.

“We’re blessed to be able to do this job for as long as we have, and serve the community that appreciates us,” he said.

Walton was one of the first responders recognized during the Claremore First Baptist Church service.

“It never gets old being thanked for your services,” he said. “We’re blessed.”

The congregation is temporarily meeting at the Robson Performing Arts Center after their building took a hit during the tornado.

Claremore City Manager John Feary expressed his gratitude for the immediate response after the EF3 tornado tore through town at 10:28 p.m. on May 25.

“By daybreak, Task Force 1, Claremore Fire, Claremore Police, Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to go in and clear every structure,” Feary said. “By noon, we knew thank God there wasn’t a fatality or a missing person by the grace of God.”

Words of appreciation were followed by lifting them up in prayer.

As tornado recovery efforts are still underway, power outages continue to impact many.

Feary said more than 130 linemen are working around the clock to get electricity back on soon.

“We’re not gonna stop until we’re back up and going,” he said.

“From the City, from the County, all of us from law enforcement, first responders, we’re working on this 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Feary said. “We will not stop until we’re back, and we’re gonna be bigger and we’re gonna be better, and it’s all by the grace of God. We are Claremore and we are here to serve you.”

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is asking residents impacted by the storms to report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov, linked here.