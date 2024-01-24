City of Tulsa shifting focus to pothole repair

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa says once temperatures stabilize, street crews will begin to shift their focus to pothole repair.

The City is asking people to help report potholes by using 311. Residents can either call 311 or report potholes online.

The city says its crews will prioritize potholes based on street damage and repair other potholes between rain showers.

On the website, you’ll first register for an account and then you can request any road repair service you noticed was needed.

The City offered this same solution to residents last year after winter weather put several potholes in drivers’ paths.

By Jan. 23, 2023, the City had been sent more than 350 pothole repair requests and they had repaired 213 by mid-February.

This year is no different with the weather providing some unwanted road damage.

To place a request, click here.