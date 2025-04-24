Local

City of Tulsa shares reminder of special waste collection service for physically limited residents

By FOX23.com News Staff
New Tulsa logo (City of Tulsa)
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is reminding residents that a special service is available for the physically limited who may have difficulty setting out trash or recyclables on collection day.

The Public Works Department’s program allows residents with a medically verified disability to request once-a-week, backyard or extended backyard trash and recycling services, at the standard curbside collection rate.

The program is designed to accommodate the needs of residents who require assistance due to health conditions or disabilities on waste collection day.

The City encourages all eligible residents to take advantage of this service to ensure their waste management needs are met with convenience and safety.

You can apply by printing the request for physically limited refuse service application form here. The completed application can then be mailed to 2317 S. Jackson Avenue, Tulsa OK. 74107.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!