City of Tulsa schedules Drug Take Back Event for October 25th

The City of Tulsa has scheduled a ‘Drug Take Back’ event for Saturday, October 25.
The event will take place between 10am and 2pm on Saturday and provides Tulsa area residents with the opportunity to safe dispose of expired or unused prescription medications. The city has partnered with the following Tulsa area pharmacies for the Drug Take Back event:
- Reasor’s (Sharps Site), 7114 S. Sheridan Rd., Tulsa, OK, 74133
- Walgreens Jenks, 210 S. Elm St., Jenks, OK, 74037
- Walgreens Bixby, 15111 S. Memorial Dr., Bixby, OK, 74008
- Walgreens (Sharps Site), 1438 N. Lewis Ave., Tulsa, OK, 74110
- Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3116 S. Garnett Rd., Tulsa, OK, 74146
- Tulsa Crime Stoppers/Walmart Neighborhood Market, 4720 E. 21st St., Tulsa, OK, 74114
- Elks Lodge Tulsa, 5335 S. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK, 74135
- Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1300 Albany St., Broken Arrow, OK, 74012
- Sand Springs Police Department, 602 W. Morrow Rd., Sand Springs, OK, 74063
- Walgreens Sapulpa (Sharps Site), 11 W. Taft Ave., Sapulpa, OK, 74066
- Reasor’s Owasso, 11815 E. 86th St. N., Owasso, OK, 74055
In the statement announcing the event, reminds residents not to dispose of medication by flushing them down the toilet. The city says the wastewater treatment facilities are not designed remove the many chemicals found in many medications, and that they could end up being discharged into area streams if not disposed of properly.
If you are unable to make it to one of the locations on Saturday, the city said medication can be disposed of at Tulsa Police Division headquarters and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office any time of the year.
If you wish to find out more information about the event, you can call the Center for Rural Health at (918) 688-3813.
