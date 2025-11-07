City of Tulsa pauses utility shutoffs for those affected by government shutdown

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa wants to make life a little less stressful for federal employees and people on SNAP benefits.

The city is offering a temporary grace period on City of Tulsa utility service during the federal government shutdown.

Although utility bills are not being waived, the city says there will be a pause on shutoffs, and they will work with Tulsans on manageable payment plans once income or benefits resume.

Full details can be found at CityOfTulsa.com/utilities.

You will have to submit proof of eligibility.