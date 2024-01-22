City of Tulsa prepared for expected freezing rain and ice

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is preparing for freezing rain and ice expected to move into Green Country Sunday night into Monday morning.

On Sunday afternoon, the city provided an update on its winter weather response.

Roads

The city said starting at 6 p.m., crews will report to work to begin pre-treating roads with salt and brine. The next round of crews will report to work at midnight.

The City of Tulsa crews plan to work through Monday afternoon or until the weather has moved away from Tulsa and roads are passable.

Drivers are asked to slow down and keep their distance from other vehicles if the conditions call for it.

According to the city, they are responsible for clearing snow and ice from all main streets, the L.L. Tisdale Expressway and the Gilcrease Expressway, except for the Turnpike section. Other highways in Tulsa are the responsibility of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

FOX23 also spoke with Leon Kragel with the City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Team, about the city’s plans.

“What we are going to be planned to do is pre-treat all bridges, overpasses, and hills. And as the weather comes, depending on the temperature, we’re going to monitor all the streets and if they seem to start getting slick we will move into full route maintenance and we will be here till midnight and then a AM shift will be reporting at midnight,” Kragel said.

Kragel advised that people stay off the roads while they’re icy, and to give crews space to work.

“Trying to keep all the streets safe and keep the public safe, you know, we ask that if they don’t have to be on the roads this time of year, we ask them to stay at home, we understand there’s things that need to be done also, and just to remind everybody to drive careful and if you see a unit out there to back up off of it about and be back about 150 yards and that way we can have the proper room to actually lay the material and watch what we’re doing,” Kragel said.

Trash & Recycling

The City said haulers will attempt to collect trash and recycling on Monday, but collections might begin a little later with staggered start times due to hilly areas and temperatures. Haulers will start with trash and then move on to recycling.

If haulers run out of daylight before collections are finished, people are asked to leave their carts at the curb and efforts will be made to collect them as weather permits.

Bulky waste should be collected as usual, but there will be a late start as some employees are involved in the weather response.

The city also asks that you make sure all cart lids are securely closed as the rain will degrade the recycling.

Waterline Breaks

The city is continuing to respond to waterline beaks from the extreme cold.

If you see a waterline break on a city street or in a right-of-way, the city asks that you call 918-596-9488.

You can also check to see if the break has already been reported through the city’s waterline break dashboard.

Automated Water Meters/True Reads Update

The city’s True Reads program is a program to replace 145,000 residential water meters with new automated meters. It also includes a systematic investigation into service line material.

The program was expected to start Monday, Jan. 22, however, due to the weather crews may be delayed until Jan. 23.

Warming Stations

The City also listed several warming stations for those seeking shelter from the cold:

• John 3:16 Mission, 506 North Cheyenne Avenue: Open 24/7.

• The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 North Denver Avenue: Open 24/7.

• Tulsa Day Center, 415 West Archer Street: Open 24/7.

To check for school closings, click here.