City of Tulsa officials meet to show first test results of Arkansas River water quality

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa officials showed the results of the first tests they’ve been doing on the water quality of the Arkansas River.

A public meeting was held on Tuesday about the Zink Lake plans and what officials are doing to make sure the water is safe. The packed-out meeting heard City officials and water quality experts talk about what they’re doing to monitor the water quality.

The meeting heard about Zink Lake, the new 2.5-mile attraction that’s set to open near Gathering Place. They said they’re already testing the water quality of the river in Tulsa with six months to go before the new Zink Lake and water flume opens.

The City said it will have paths, trails, a whitewater flume, boat ramps, and places for kayaking.

Some people had questions about the water quality and the City tried to answer those at the meeting.

Officials showed the results of the first tests that it’s already started to carry out. Officials said it’s testing at four different places and might add a fifth.

It’ll be checking for chemicals once a month and bacteria twice a week.

They also said they’ll have real-time data and sensors.

They showed results from the last test which was on February 22 and the green results mean it looked good.

Blake Ewing is the chief of staff at the City of Tulsa and told FOX23 that the testing looks good so far.

“Everything looked pretty good right out of the gate on those initial tests, but we want to be ready in the event that it’s not great to be able to respond. We’re going to do that by communicating in the river parks system through flags or beacons or the signage program, ‘Hey here’s the current state of the lake, be careful’. So far so good, we just hope that trend continues,” Ewing said.

Ewing said the real data will show in March when they start to impound the water for the lake.

“As it is now, the waters free flowing through so it doesn’t sit. The sediment pattern will be a little bit different so we really hope to see what happens in March when the impounding starts. Those tests will be the most definitive,” Ewing said.

Officials said they want to make sure this is an open and honest conversation with the public so they can see what they’re doing.

They said they want to set a standard for how to introduce a new public amenity. They’re making the testing information publicly available on a dashboard, so people can decide what they think of the water quality.