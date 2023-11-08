City of Tulsa offers plastic grocery bag recycling event

If those plastic grocery bags are piling up at your house and you’re looking for a place to recycle them, mark down November 15th on your calendar, a week from today.

That’s ‘America Recycles Day’, and that’s when the City of Tulsa is offering a plastic grocery bag recycling event.

You can drop off your bags at any Tulsa Parks community center.

They’ll have marked bins to put your bags in.

The City says plastic grocery bags are one of the few kinds of plastic that’s not recyclable in the normal blue recycling carts, but people often put them in the cart anyway, causing a contamination problem.

You can find the list of Tulsa Parks community centers here.





