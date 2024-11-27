Local

City of Tulsa offering walk-in job interviews next Wednesday

City of Tulsa Seal City of Tulsa Seal (file photo) (Staff)
If you’re looking for a job, the City of Tulsa is hiring.

In fact, next Wednesday, December 4th, the City is going to be offering walk-in job interviews.

The interviews will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Water Distribution Facility, at 5605 South Garnett Road.

To expedite the hiring process, the City recommends that you bring a high-school transcript, diploma or GED, as well as a valid driver’s license if you have one.

But they encourage people to apply even if they’re missing one of those documents.

You can find listings of the current job openings at the City of Tulsa here.

