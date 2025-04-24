City of Tulsa, ODOT, hold groundbreaking ceremony for I-44/US-75 interchange project

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the next phase of the I-44/US-75 interchange project on Wednesday.

This long-anticipated project will complete the interchange where empty bridge piers have stood since the completion of an earlier phase of construction in early 2023, the announcement said.

Since then, area residents have dubbed the interchange as “Traffic Henge” or “Tulsa Stonehenge.”

“The empty piers on site were constructed in an earlier phase due to available funding and to save construction time as well as reduce traffic impacts during the remaining work,” ODOT said in the announcement.

ODOT said the Oklahoma Traffic Commission (OTC) awarded the $252 million project to Manhattan Road and Bridge in October of last year.

“The I-44/US-75 interchange in Tulsa is Oklahoma’s largest single investment in transportation infrastructure ever, totaling $252 million, and will update a very busy interchange along two equally busy corridors,” said ODOT Executive Director Tim Gatz. “I-44 and US-75 carry a significant amount of both local and regional traffic through the Tulsa area. This project will make the interchange function much more efficiently while also improving safety for the traveling public. We appreciate the efforts of our congressional representatives, especially Sen. James Lankford, for helping ODOT to earn two federal grants totaling $95 million to help complete the work. I also want to thank the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County and INCOG for their collaboration.”

State Senator James Lankford joined the City of Tulsa and ODOT for the groundbreaking.

“Today’s groundbreaking is a major milestone for Tulsa and our entire state,” Lankford said. “This interchange has been a priority for decades, and today’s groundbreaking marks the result of tireless collaboration between federal, state, and local partners. I’m proud we secured the federal support needed to get this done. Improving this corridor isn’t just about concrete and steel—it’s about safer roads, better commutes, and a stronger foundation for Tulsa and Oklahoma’s growth.”

This phase of the project will complete the reconfiguration of the I-44/US-75 interchange, the announcement said.

ODOT said other improvements during this phase include:

Widen US-75 between 71st St. and 41st St.

Replace the US-75 interchange at 61st St.

New frontage road between 61st St. and Skelly Dr.

Extend and connect 51st St. under US-75

Pedestrian bridge over railroad along 51st St. near Elwood Ave.

Completion is anticipated in the summer of 2028, weather permitting, ODOT said.

“The improvements to the I-44 and US-75 interchange represent a critical investment in Tulsa’s infrastructure and long-term growth,” said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols. “This project will make one of our busiest corridors safer, less congested and better connected for the people who rely on it every day. We’re proud to work alongside our federal and state partners to strengthen Tulsa’s transportation network and support continued growth across our city.”

ODOT said a future project is scheduled in ODOT tentatively for 2029 to complete the widening of I-44 between the I-44/I-244 Western Split and the Arkansas River.