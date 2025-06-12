City of Tulsa holds 5th Children’s Naturalization Ceremony

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty children from 18 countries took their oaths of allegiance in Tulsa’s fifth child citizenship ceremony on Thursday.

The City of Tulsa’s fifth Children’s Naturalization Ceremony was held at the Gathering Place.

Countries represented in the ceremony include Brazil, Burma, Cameroon, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Iceland, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Venezuela and Vietnam.

This is the first ceremony to include oath-takers from Sri Lanka, the City of Tulsa’s announcement said.

This is the 48th naturalization ceremony in the City of Tulsa.

According to the announcement, the total number of oath-takers is 1,546 since the City began hosting naturalization ceremonies in 2019.

“Because of the Child Citizenship Act of 2000, the majority of those who will become citizens in the ceremony derived U.S. Citizenship by the action of their parent(s) naturalizing while they were under the age of 18,” the City of Tulsa said.

Thursday’s ceremony included presentation of colors by Girl Scouts of Oklahoma, musical entertainment by Sistema Tulsa Community Youth Orchestra and keynote speaker Deputy Mayor Krystal Reyes.

FOX23 spoke with Rachel Salomao-Zoellner, from Brazil, after she took her oath of allegiance at Thursday’s ceremony.

She discussed why she came to the United States.

“There’s not a lot of career opportunities in Brazil, it’s a lot more free here, I can do what I want to do here,” she said. “So, my mom and I came here when I was around seven. Basically why everyone else comes here, to have a better life for their kids.”

Salomao-Zoellner said it was difficult to get her citizenship.

“I came here when I was seven, and I’m 18 and I’m just now getting my citizenship,” she said. “It’s a lot of money and it’s a lot of time. It’s really difficult.”

Salomao-Zoellner said it was relieving to get her citizenship since she’s 18.

“It was relieving because I was hoping it would happen before I have to move out since I’m 18,” she said. “I was worried it wouldn’t happen in time and something would happen. I really didn’t want to get deported, so it was just relieving.”

Salomao-Zoellner told FOX23 she wants to go into the medical field, which she couldn’t do in Brazil.

“I want to go into the medical field,” she said. “I couldn’t do that in Brazil, so I’m excited to go to college and eventually go to medical school to become a surgeon.”

FOX23 asked Salomao-Zoellner what she would say to people looking to do the same.

“I would say just look wherever there’s more opportunities,” she said. “There’s also other western countries that are pretty developed. So, wherever fits your needs basically. And I think the U.S. really fits my needs.”