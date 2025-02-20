City of Tulsa gives update on metro area road safety conditions

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa updated road safety conditions after Tuesday’s snow and Wednesday’s biting cold temperatures.

Once the sun sets, they plan to continue plowing streets for 24-hour periods through the end of the week.

“In the last shift, the last 12-hour shift went about 20,000 miles of plowing is what they reported and we went through about a thousand tons of salt first thing in the morning,” said Leon Kragel, the street operations manager for the City of Tulsa.

Thousands of tons of salt and dozens of plow trucks have been moving at a constant pace to try and clear Tulsa streets.

The City of Tulsa said road conditions have improved across the metro with at least one lane fully open on every street.

“Things are looking a lot better. We’ll still address some of the issues, trying to move some of the material, the snow, off the street a little more in the turn lanes. That’s some of our priorities, especially during the daylight hours here and trying to do that to some of them before those temperatures cool off when dark comes.”

According to the City, about 60 trucks are currently clearing the roads. The crews are working 12-hour shifts, possibly through Saturday.

“We’re still working 12-hour shifts and we will continue that possibly through Saturday until we see temperatures above freezing.”

Some streets in Tulsa are better than others. Some have multiple lanes clear, meanwhile, others roads are still mostly covered.”

“Today we’re basically doing more plowing, trying to move the material and then we are using a salt material. Tomorrow morning, we may use a brine just because we’ve got some material off the road and try to treat some of those refreezing areas. So we may move into brine. It just depends on the temperature in the morning.”

With temperatures set to drop, you still need to be careful, especially on back roads that may not be getting treated as often.

The City also reminds people it’s safe to follow plow and sand trucks but from a distance. You’ll want to stay at least 100 yards behind any truck because they can kick up debris or large chunks of ice behind them.