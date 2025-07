SAPULPA, Okla. — The City of Sapulpa is asking for feedback on parking as construction continues on its new downtown streetscape.

The City said it wants input on how the removal of on-street parking is affecting residents. The survey will help the City understand the impact of the changes already underway.

The City said that whether you live, work, or visit downtown Sapulpa, your opinion matters.

You can submit feedback by clicking here.