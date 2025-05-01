City of Sand Springs launches next phase of Downtown Streetscape Enhancements

The City of Sand Springs is announcing the next phases of its Downtown Streetscape Enhancements project, funded through the 2022 General Obligation (GO) Bond program.

This new phase includes different streetscape improvements which are intended to create a safer and inviting atmosphere for pedestrians. The enhancements will also provide a refreshed, modern look to the downtown area while also improving accessibility in the Box District.

Some of the updates planned include decorative lighting, midblock crossings, curb extensions, curb bump-outs, new paving, landscaping, and ADA compliant upgrades.

At its regular meeting in July 2024, the Sand Springs City Council approved a resolution for the design and bidding of the work. A contract was given to Magnum Construction for $1,180,949 in April of this year.

This project is scheduled to start on May 1 and will take roughly five months to complete, weather permitting.

Construction of the area will be focused near Broadway Avenue from Garfield to Main Street, Main Street from Broadway Avenue to 2nd Street, and Main Street from 2nd Street to McKinley Avenue.