City plans to change management company for BOK Center

A major shake-up in the works in the management of Tulsa’s BOK Center.

When the arena first opened in 2008, it was operated by SMG, which later merged with AEG Facilities to become a new company called ASM Global, which has continued to manage the BOK Center to the present day.

Today, the city announced it’s working on a contract with a different company called Oak View Group, or OVG for short, to manage both the BOK and the Cox Business Center.

OVG has a lot of managers with past experience at the BOK, including John Bolton and Casey Sparks, who both worked as general manager for the BOK at different times.

Officials say the plan is to have a new contract in place and for OVG to take over BOK operations by October 1st, possibly sooner.

The vote by the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority to approve the change was unanimous.

OVG will manage daily operations, booking, sponsorships, and concessions at the BOK Center and Cox Business Center.

No word on the exact reason for the change.

ASM and OVG were the only two bidders for the new contract, according to city officials.

