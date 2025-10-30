City of Owasso warns of fake invoice scam

The City of Owasso is warning of fake invoices from the planning commission that are requesting additional application fees.

The scam, which was sent to recent applicants, came from an email address ending in “@usa.com”

City staff was made aware of the scam Wednesday morning, and said it is not a legitimate invoice and should be ignored.

The City says it will never ask residents to wire transfer money. Payments for applications are always received up-front, prior to the application being processed and must be in the form of cash, check or credit card.

Residents will only receive City emails from a “@cityofowasso.com” address.