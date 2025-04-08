City of Owasso discusses storm shelter registration

OWASSO, Okla. — The City of Owasso is encouraging residents to register their storm shelters.

Wednesday’s tornado in Owasso damaged nearly 300 homes and businesses. If a similar storm happens again, firefighters want to be sure to locate residents in their storm shelters to make sure their OK.

Since the tornado, 66 homes have registered their storm shelter. More than 500 homes are registered that were in the storm’s path. There are more than 1,300 storm shelters registered citywide.

Owasso’s tornado on Wednesday damaged 287 homes and business, 15 of those suffered major damage.

No injuries were reported but it did cause a big mess of debris after fences were knocked down and roofs torn apart.

The City of Owasso wants to make sure people who have a storm shelter at their home register it.

FOX23 spoke with Art Haddaway with the City of Owasso who said it’s simple to go online and register.

“We don’t require our citizens to register a storm shelter, but we certainly strongly encourage them to, especially after a major weather event like this. It’s a simple and free process. They can just go to our website and register and it’s pretty immediate,” said Haddaway.

This will assist first responders in making sure neighbors are OK, especially if that storm debris covers up their shelter door.

“Number one, it’s gonna provide that protection that they need in the middle of a major weather event, but number two it’s gonna help us locate them a lot easier, especially in the path of a tornado or major damage,” said Haddaway.

If you are an Owasso resident, you can register your storm shelter by clicking here.