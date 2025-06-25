City, Muscogee (Creek) Nation release details of settlement agreement

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation have released details regarding the settlement agreement of their lawsuit. They say it will ensure municipal court casess are tried in the appropriate courts while the Tulsa Police Department will continue to force laws and maintain cross deputization.

State and federal cases were not included as part of the agreement.

“First, I want to thank Principal Chief David Hill and the Muscogee Nation for entrusting us with the work ahead and for the good faith efforts in creating a path forward that has not been accomplished in more than five years,” Mayor Nichols said. “The collaboration and communication between our governments has been tremendous, and I look forward to our next step in this process. As mayor, I pledged to make Tulsa the safest big city in the country and to co-govern with our tribal partners. Today, with this agreement, we are establishing systems to ensure that we move forward on both of those pledges with a solid framework. Our city can only benefit if we collaborate and approach our work together rather than individually. We are stronger together, and we can show the nation how municipalities and tribal governments can work together to create better outcomes for all our residents.”

According to the agreement, the city of Tulsa acknowledges the right of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation to police tribal citizens on its historic tribal lands that overlap Tulsa city limits and that the tribe will be deferred to in the future for all “Indian Defendants” which is described as a person “who ‘has some Indian blood; and is recognized as an Indian by a tribe or by the federal government.’

The city will also make every effort at the start of all interactions to determine if someone is a tribal citizen and will dismiss all current legal proceedings against tribal defendants that are currently pending in court.

The agreement also states that municipal court will not be used for the prosecuting of tribal citizens and all tickets and charges will be referred to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation for prosecutorial review. The tribe also agreed to look at all charges and tickets submitted to see if they can be prosecuted in accordance with tribal law and the tribe as well as the city will set up a database for both parties to be able to keep track of cases and defendants.

The city has agreed to dismiss all current legal challenges disputing tribal sovereignty and the city’s ability to prosecute tribal defendants and cooperation must take place between the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the city, and over the course of 8 months a plan must be put in place for smooth transitions and streamlining police functions.

The agreement is considered void if it is not fully implemented in one year, or it is broken by either party.

Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. praised the agreement reached as well as chastised Governor Kevin Stitt who said the proposed settlement agreement would make Tulsa a ‘sanctuary city for tribal members‘. Stitt said he would take every action to reverse course and make sure Oklahomans have ‘equal justice under our laws’.

“I applaud the City of Tulsa and Muscogee Nation for reaching a resolution that protects tribal sovereignty and enhances public safety for all,” Hoskin said. “Mayor Monroe Nichols and Chief David Hill have demonstrated thoughtful leadership in reaching this agreement. Far on the other end of the spectrum is Governor Kevin Stitt, whose ignorance of the fundamentals of tribal sovereignty and cooperative governance within tribal reservations is astounding. Governor Stitt remains hopelessly on the wrong side of history while the rest of us chart a course for co-governing alongside tribes in the 21st century.”

Chief Hoskin goes on to say that the agreement does not “create a different set of rules for tribal citizens, make it impossible for elected officials and Oklahoma law enforcement to protect their communities, kneecap the Tulsa Police Department from performing its public safety function, directly relate to the recent incidents of gun violence in Tulsa and in downtown, or make Oklahoma less safe.”

