City of Miami reaches settlement with Grand River Dam Authority over 2007 flood

MIAMI, Okla. — The City of Miami has reached a settlement with the Grand River Dam Authority in regard to damage caused by a flood in 2007.

The city of Miami was awarded $10.5 million is the settlement.

Bless Parker, the mayor for Miami, placed the blame of the flooding on the GRDA saying they mismanaged the watershed. He said litigants have been fighting for 17 years and the settlement gives a little bit of relief to them.

In a statement Parker posted on his Facebook page, he says the resources from the settlement “can be directed toward flood-mitigation projects, infrastructure resilience, neighborhood recovery, and economic development tangible improvements that will protect our families and businesses against future risk.”

Parker also stated over the phone that the GRDA offered the City of Miami the $10.5 million settlement and that if it wasn’t taken, it would lead to more legal action.

A representative from the GRDA responded to an inquiry from our news partners at FOX23 saying:

“Due to the nature of the ongoing litigation, GRDA does not have any comment at this time.”

