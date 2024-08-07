City of Cushing under boil advisory following flooding at water plant

CUSHING, Okla. — The City of Cushing is under a boil advisory. Flooding at their water plant on Monday evening damaged the motors and equipment that supply water to the distribution system.

One Cushing resident said she noticed the problem when she took a shower and got water in her eyes.

“My eyes were like on fire, but then our neighbor came over last night and told us, ‘Don’t use the water, don’t give it to the dogs, don’t bathe in it, don’t nothing.’ And I’m like, what? What are we going to do?” Cathy Comton said.

People living in Cushing have been without safe water since Monday night after the water plant flooded.

The City posted on Facebook saying, ‘Avoid doing laundry, outside watering is strictly prohibited and any water usage should be limited to essential use only.’”

Many businesses in town, like Sonic and Casey’s Gas Station are heavily affected by the water issue.

With signs on their doors either saying their fountains are not working or they’re closed.

Right now, the City has a potable water filling station behind the public safety building for those who need clean water.