City councilors to vote on $6 million plan to combat homelessness in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Councilors will vote on a $6 million plan to fight homelessness on Wednesday.

This year’s Point-In-Time (PIT) count shows there are more than 1,400 people experiencing homelessness in Tulsa.

City council members are considering moving opioid settlement money and using American Rescue Plan money for the new “Safe Move Tulsa” rehousing plan.

The goal is to re-home 300 Tulsans within a nine-month period.

The PIT count shows Tulsa is at max capacity when it comes to shelter space, which is one of the areas the program seeks to help solve directly.

“This announcement is a major step toward the goal of achieving functional zero homelessness, and this administration understands the severity of the issue and is acting aggressively,” said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols. “This effort is based on best practice from across the country and is expected to cut the known unhoused and unsheltered population by 60%. We are focused on comprehensive solutions grounded in compassion for those experiencing homelessness and focused on ending homelessness as we know it in Tulsa.”