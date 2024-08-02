City of Collinsville proposes $95 million school bond vote

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The City of Collinsville will have a vote later this month on a massive bond benefiting the school district there.

On August 27, Collinsville voters can head to the poll and vote on a $95 million bond tax increase.

Collinsville Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Hogan said 93 of the $95 million will go toward construction and the remaining $2 million toward transportation, but that’s all if voters say yes later this month.

“We have a big need, an urgent need that we saw with our student growth,” Hogan said.

Hogan gave insight on the need for a $95 million school bond being brought before voters on August 27.

“We are growing as a district. We’re averaging around 87 students of growth for the last 10 years. So, 870 kids for the last ten years, and so we’re wanting to prepare for the next 10 years,” Hogan said.

With the money, they hope to make those renderings become a reality. These include new buildings for high schoolers, Pre-K, fifth-grade and eventually sixth-grade students.

“On the construction side, we’re looking at a brand new high school wing, with a new front entry, offices, secure entry. We’re also looking at storm shelters at the high school as well,” said Hogan. “We’re also going to build a new fifth-grade center and that will have a storm shelter there as well. Then we’re gonna build a new Pre-K wing at our early childhood center.”

The improvements also include new gymnasiums at the high school and fifth-grade center and both will also serve as storm shelters.

“We don’t wanna just build a big safe room, a concrete shell, without getting max use out of it,” Hogan said.

Voters will have to approve a five-year 75-cent yearly tax increase to help fund the improvements.

“It will be a 12-year finance project, so the life of the project will be paid over 12 years by taxpayers,” Hogan said.

Hogan said the bond is necessary due to rapid student growth, but it will also be made possible by a growing taxpayer base.

“Around 1000 students is what we’re anticipating for the next ten years. As we continue to grow with our community with new housing editions and younger families moving inside Collinsville school district,” Hogan said.

Hogan said if it passes, the construction should take about three years.

He also said some athletic facility upgrades are included in the package such as new turf and lighting for most facilities.