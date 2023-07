COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Collinsville will soon be celebrating its quasquicentennial!

Collinsville is turning 125 years old next year and everyone is welcome to join the celebration.

But first, the city needs help in planning the year-long celebration.

For those interested in volunteering to help out, click here to register online and join the planning committee.

The first meeting is in the works so keep your eye on the City of Collinsville Facebook page for details.