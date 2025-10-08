City of Broken Arrow to hold biannual Trash Bash & Recycling Rally Saturday

The City of Broken Arrow’s biannual Trash Bash & Recycling Rally is set for Saturday, October 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event aims to reduce trash and litter dumping around the city as well as give residents an opportunity to safely dispose of hard-to-recycle items.

The litter collection event will take place along roads, waterways, and other public spaces around the city. Gloves, safety vests, and bags can be obtained from the Broken Arrow Solid Waste and Recycling Department by calling 918-259-7000, extension 3106 or by signing up online here.

The Recycling Rally will be held at the Broken Arrow Maintenance Center, located at 1700 West Detroit Street. Residents can dispose of hard-to-recycle items such as:

Pharmaceuticals

E-waste

Ammunition (50 caliber or less)

Tires (limit 10: no tractor tires, no tires with rims)

Batteries

Plastic bags

Cardboard

Medical sharps

Fire extinguishers

Document shredding is limited to 3 boxes and electronics will be accepted free of charge except for a small fee for televisions and video monitors.