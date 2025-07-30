City of Bixby: Haikey Creek Bridge will be closed for rehabilitation project starting next week

BIXBY, Okla. — The City of Bixby said there will be a total bridge closure west of East 121st Street South and South Garnett Road, Haikey Creek Bridge, starting next week.

The closure begins on Monday, Aug. 4.

City of Bixby City of Bixby

According to the City of Bixby, the rehabilitation project is projected to last 75 days.

Drivers are asked to note that construction is ongoing in the 111th Street and Memorial area and delays are expected if traveling that way.

“Use caution when driving through this area and thank you for your patience on these improvements,” the City of Bixby said.

For more updates and information, click here.