Citizen group spearheads business revival in Jenks

Business is booming in Jenks thanks to a citizen group, but there is some push back.

Some residents want to keep the small-town feel.

Bryan Wilks, with the Ten District, says they need to recruit businesses to pay for public safety for a growing population.

“The only way to pay our fire and police and our infrastructure is through sales tax,” said Wilks. “And the only way to get sales tax is to recruit brands that generate sales tax.”

Construction is underway now for an outlet mall.

Jenks Market and Food Hall is going in near the Oklahoma Aquarium. The $10 million project will include multiple restaurant concepts and an outdoor recreational area that should be compete in 2024.

Wilks says they recently added Lululemon, Free People and Inheritance Juicery on Main Street.

They’re also in talks for a new burger joint called Wahlburgers, as well as a steak house by McNellie’s Group.

The Ten District is also heavily recruiting Trader Joes and considering a Climb Jenks with a bar on top.