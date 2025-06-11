Chronic homelessness is up 39% in Tulsa according to 2025 PIT Count data

TULSA, Okla. — The number of people experiencing homelessness in Tulsa, as reported in the annual Point In Time (PIT) count, has been released.

The one-night survey taken in January identified nearly 1500 people experiencing homelessness on a single night. This is a 4.3% increase compared to 2024.

Families with children accounted for 13% of all individuals counted, including more than 100 minors.

One in four people experiencing homelessness was 55 or older. Nearly all reported having at least one disability.

Chronic homelessness is up 39%, and nearly half of them were unsheltered.

Mark Smith, CEO of Housing Solutions Tulsa, said they are aware of the numbers but want to know the city’s next steps.

“That’s one of our biggest needs is helping that person that is on the street or in shelter, and is really struggling to find a place to live,” said Mark. “Can we give them help? Getting them into an apartment, paying that first month’s rent, helping them get connected to services, getting kids enrolled in school — that is what we critically need right now.”

Click here to see the full PIT Count report.