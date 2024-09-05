‘Chiefsaholic’ sentenced to more than 17 years in prison

The Kansas City superfan known as the ‘Chiefsaholic’ learned his punishment today for a string of bank robberies across seven states, including the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby in December of 2022.

29-year-old Xaviar Babudar was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison.

Ironically, his sentencing happens on the same day the Chiefs kick off the 2024 season.

Babudar was once beloved by Chiefs fans for his antics in the stands, dressing up in a wild-looking wolf costume and wearing a wide assortment of bright-red Chiefs gear.

He often got the attention of the television cameras during the broadcasts of Chiefs games and developed a sizable following on social media.

But prosecutors say made violent threats during his robberies, terrorizing bank employees, telling one in Nashville that he would “put a bullet” in their head if they put a security dye-pack in the money.

ChiefsAholic Xavier Babudar, the man behind the well-known ChiefsAholic costume, was allegedly arrested for robbing a bank in Bixby. (@ChiefsAholic)

Babudar was also ordered to pay more than half-a-million dollars in restitution and forfeit property, including an autographed painting of Patrick Mahommes he bought at a charity auction.





