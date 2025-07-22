Local

Cherokee Nation Marshal Service searching for missing 40-year-old man

By Ben Morgan

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service is searching for a missing 40-year-old man last seen in Locust Grove in 2022.

Rickey Dean Cooper is 6′1″ and weighs 240 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at the Maverik Store, previously Kum & Go, in Locust Grove in July 2022.

The case has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. 

Anyone with information on Case’s location is asked to call Cherokee Nation Marshal Service Investigator Shawnna Roach at 918-207-3800.



