Cherokee Film Studios' new expansion up and running in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — FOX23 spoke with the Cherokee Nation about their new film studio expansion in Owasso.

Their mission is to increase Native representation across film and media. The recent expansion will not only help those filmmakers in Oklahoma, but they are opening their studios to people in Hollywood as well.

“We really want to make Cherokee Film Studios the favorite place to film for both Oklahoma filmmakers and Hollywood. It essentially means you have a purpose-built sound stage like something that you would find in Hollywood, right here in Oklahoma, in Tulsa,” said Jennifer Loren, the senior director at Cherokee Film Studios.

Loren said the recent expansion gives the capability to build sets and to have the exact lighting structures that productions could need professionally.

“It is helping Oklahoma to level up when it comes to our commitment in the film industry in Oklahoma,” Loren said.

Loren said it’s a win-win for the Cherokee Nation and for those who want to work in the film industry.

“It feels great to be able to add this piece to the puzzle on behalf of the Cherokee Nation to create a robust film industry in Oklahoma. I have to say, it’s a testament to the leadership of the Cherokee Nation and our business they see that this is a forever industry,” Loren said.

She said it makes her proud to be able to make this happen in Oklahoma and make room for more representation of Native Americans in film and media.

“We are represented at a rate less than 1% and that’s not OK. When those depictions do make it into films, a lot of times they are based on stereotypes and so this is a facility that looks to change all of that. You can bring projects in that will help change that and if they are just regular projects that need our facilities just now that’s going to help us change that as well,” Loren said.

It’s been a few days since the expansion has been completed and Loren said they are already receiving clients.

“We have a lot of projects that have sent in requests to use our facilities and now we expect that you all will be seeing a lot of movie-making happening in northeast Oklahoma,” Loren said.

She said they can provide the infrastructure that’s needed to boost the film industry that’s needed right here in Oklahoma.

The Cherokee Film Office offers different rebates as another incentive to lure filmmakers.

They offer 20% off qualified production expenses within the Cherokee Nation boundaries and there’s a greater benefit if money is spent at Native-owned businesses.