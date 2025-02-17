Chelsea Police respond to a fatal train accident

A man is dead following a train accident in Chelsea Sunday evening.

Chelsea Police say officers were dispatched to the area near 340 Road and Highway 66 in response to a call of a pedestrian being hit by a train shortly before 5:00 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found the 26-year-old male, who they say had died on impact.

Police say witnesses stated they noticed the man walking on the tracks as the train came. The man reportedly did not clear the tracks before being hit.

Police say the investigation is on-going and they have not determined the cause of the accident yet.

Officers say next of kin have been notified. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.



