Cell phones in schools bill passes a hurdle

By April Hill
Oklahoma State Capitol (Skyler Cooper)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Senate Bill 139 by Sen. Ally Seifried, (R)-Claremore, passed the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday.

Sen. Ally Seifried says the legislation to eliminate distractions in the classroom by prohibiting students from using their cellphones during the school day.

“Senate Bill 139 gives districts flexibility to tailor policies to meet their unique needs while ensuring a focused and engaging academic environment for every child,” said Seifried. “It’s beyond time to eliminate classroom distractions and get back to learning. Our kids can’t wait any longer.”

Some parents have expressed that they do not support the idea because they want their child to have access to a phone in case of emergencies.

The bill now goes to the full Senate.

