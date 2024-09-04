Celebrity Restaurant building torn down

The building where the popular Celebrity Restaurant was located has been demolished, and so far there’s been no word on what will happen with the site.

The Celebrity Restaurant developed a fervent, loyal following over the years with its plush decor and signature dishes of fried chicken and Caeser salad that was made by the wait staff right next to the diners’ table.

After the original owner passed away, the restaurant group 3 Sirens purchased Celebrity and re-opened it to much fanfare in November of 2019, but the restaurant closed less than two years later in July of 2021, after 3 Sirens reported they were having trouble finding employees during the pandemic.

3 Sirens is still listed as the owner of the property in county records, although the property was reportedly listed for sale in late 2021.

KRMG reached out to 3 Sirens partner Johnna Hayes to find out if her company is still the owner and if they have any new plans for the property, but so far there has been no response.

